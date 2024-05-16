With a surge in utilities output offset by decreases in mining and manufacturing output, the Federal Reserve released a report on Thursday showing U.S. industrial production came in flat in the month of April. The Fed said industrial production came in unchanged in April after inching up by a downwardly revised 0.1 percent in March.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Industrial Production Unexpectedly Unchanged In April - May 16, 2024
- Philly Fed Index Indicates Notably Slower Growth In May - May 16, 2024
- U.S. Import Prices Jump 0.9% In April, Much More Than Expected - May 16, 2024