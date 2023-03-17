A report released by the Federal Reserve on Friday showed U.S. industrial production was unexpectedly unchanged in the month of February. The Fed said industrial production was unchanged in February following a revised 0.3 percent increase in January.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Industrial Production Unexpectedly Unchanged In February - March 17, 2023
- China Central Bank Cuts RRR By 25 Bps To Support Economic Recovery - March 17, 2023
- Eurozone Record High Core Inflation Confirmed; Labor Costs Rise Faster - March 17, 2023