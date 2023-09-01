While the Labor Department released a closely watched report on Friday showing modestly stronger than expected job growth in the month of August, the report also showed an unexpected increase in the unemployment rate.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Job Growth Exceeds Estimates In August But Unemployment Rate Unexpectedly Jumps - September 1, 2023
- UK Manufacturing Shrinks Most Since May 2020 - September 1, 2023
- China Unveils More Stimulus Measures - September 1, 2023