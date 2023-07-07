A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of June. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 209,000 jobs in June, while economists had expected employment to shoot up by 225,000 jobs.
