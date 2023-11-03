After reporting much stronger than expected job growth in the previous month, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. employment rose by less than expected in the month of October. The closely watched report said employment climbed by 150,000 jobs in October after jumping by a revised 297,000 jobs in September. Economists had expected employment to increase by 180,000 jobs.
