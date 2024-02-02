Signaling continued strength in the labor market, the Labor Department released a closely watched report on Friday showing employment in the U.S. soared by much more than expected in the month of January. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment spiked by 353,000 jobs in January compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 180,000 jobs.
