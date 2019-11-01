U.S. Job Growth Far Exceeds Economist Estimates In October

Even with a strike by workers at General Motors (GM) weighing on manufacturing employment, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing much stronger than expected U.S. job growth in the month of October. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 128,000 jobs in October compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 89,000 jobs.
