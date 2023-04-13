First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended April 8th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 239,000, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 228,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 232,000.
