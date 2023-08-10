First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by much more than expected in the week ended August 5th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 248,000, an increase of 21,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 227,000.
