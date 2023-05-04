A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by slightly more than expected in the week ended April 29th.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Euro Down After Smaller ECB Rate Hike - May 4, 2023
- ECB’s Lagarde Rules Out A Pause As Inflation To Stay ‘Too High For Too Long’ - May 4, 2023
- U.S. Labor Productivity Tumbles In Q1, Unit Labor Costs Spike - May 4, 2023