A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended May 18th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slid to 215,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 223,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000.
