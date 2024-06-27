A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended June 22nd. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dropped to 233,000, a decrease of 6,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 239,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 236,000.
