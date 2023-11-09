First-time claims for U.S. unemployment claims edged down from an upwardly revised level in the week ended November 4th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 217,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 220,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Jobless Claims Edge Down From Upwardly Revised Level - November 9, 2023
- Philippine Economy Logs Faster-Than-Expected Growth - November 9, 2023
- China Slips Into Deflation, PPI Continues To Fall - November 9, 2023