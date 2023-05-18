First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended May 13th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims slid to 242,000, a decrease of 22,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 264,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 254,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Rises On Economic Data, Debt Ceiling Deal Hopes - May 18, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Spikes Up Amid Falling Jobless Claims, Debt Ceiling Deal Hopes - May 18, 2023
- U.S. Existing Home Sales Unexpectedly Plunge 3.4% In April - May 18, 2023