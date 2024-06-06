A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended June 1st. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims climbed to 229,000, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 221,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Labor Productivity, Costs Increase Less Than Previously Estimated In Q1 - June 6, 2024
- U.S. Trade Deficit Widens To Largest Since October 2022 - June 6, 2024
- U.S. Jobless Claims Rise More Than Expected To 229,000 - June 6, 2024