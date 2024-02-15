First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined in the week ended February 10th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims fell to 212,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 220,000. Economists had expected initial jobless claims to edge slightly higher.
