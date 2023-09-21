First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a seven-month low in the week ended September 16th, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 201,000, a decrease of 20,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 221,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Decrease To Seven-Month Low - September 21, 2023
- Sweden’s Riksbank Raises Rate As Expected; Signals Additional Hike - September 21, 2023
- Switzerland Central Bank Unexpectedly Holds Rate Steady At 1.75% - September 21, 2023