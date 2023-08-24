The Labor Department released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 19th. The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 230,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 240,000.
