The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 13th. The report said initial jobless claims fell to 187,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 203,000. With the decline, jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since hitting 182,000 in the week ended September 24, 2022.
