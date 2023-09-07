First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly saw a continued decline in the week ended September 2nd, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims fell to 216,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 229,000.
