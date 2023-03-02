A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 25th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims edged down to 190,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 192,000.
