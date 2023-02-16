First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the week ended February 11th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 194,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 195,000.
