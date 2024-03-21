A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday unexpectedly showed a slight drop by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended March 16th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims edged down to 210,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 212,000. The dip surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to rise to 215,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Bank Of England Keeps Rate On Hold For Fifth Time - March 21, 2024
- U.S. Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Edge Down To 210,000 - March 21, 2024
- Switzerland’s Central Bank Unexpectedly Cuts Policy Rate - March 21, 2024