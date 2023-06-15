A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits were unexpectedly flat in the week ended June 10th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims came in at 262,000, unchanged from the previous week’s revised level.
