The Labor Department released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing another modest decrease by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 28th. The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 183,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 186,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Show Another Modest Decrease - February 2, 2023
- ECB Delivers 50 Bps Hike, Signals Repeat In March - February 2, 2023
- Material Shortages In German Factories Ease In January : Ifo - February 2, 2023