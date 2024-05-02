A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed labor productivity in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the first quarter of 2024. The Labor Department said labor productivity rose by 0.3 percent in the first quarter after spiking by a revised 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter. Economists had expected productivity to climb by 0.8 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Factory Orders Surge In Line With Estimates In March - May 2, 2024
- U.S. Labor Productivity Increases Modestly In Q1, Labor Costs Spike - May 2, 2024
- OECD Raises Global Growth Forecasts - May 2, 2024