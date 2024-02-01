The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. labor productivity surged by more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. The report said labor productivity shot up by 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter after soaring by a downwardly revised 4.9 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected labor productivity to jump by 2.5 percent.
