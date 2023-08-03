Labor productivity in the U.S. rebounded by much more than expected in the second quarter of 2023, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said labor productivity spiked by 3.7 percent in the second quarter after slumping by a revised 1.2 percent in the first quarter.
