A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. labor productivity surged by more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Labor Department said labor productivity spiked by 3.0 percent in the fourth quarter after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.4 percent in the third quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Labor Productivity Surges 3.0% In Q4, More Than Expected - February 2, 2023
- U.S. Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Show Another Modest Decrease - February 2, 2023
- ECB Delivers 50 Bps Hike, Signals Repeat In March - February 2, 2023