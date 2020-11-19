U.S. Leading Economic Index Climbs In Line With Estimates In October

A reading on leading U.S. economic indicators increased in line with economist estimates in the month of October, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Thursday. The Conference Board said its leading economic index climbed by 0.7 percent in October, matching the increase seen in the previous month as well as expectations.
