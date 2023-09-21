A report released by the Conference Board on Thursday showed its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators fell by slightly more than expected in the month of August. The Conference Board said its leading economic index decreased by 0.4 percent in August after dipping by a revised 0.3 percent in July.
