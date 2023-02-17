A report released by the Conference Board on Friday showed its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators fell by much less than expected in the month of January. The Conference Board said its leading economic index dipped by 0.3 percent in January after falling by a revised 0.8 percent in December.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Leading Economic Index Dips Much Less Than Expected In January - February 17, 2023
- U.S. Import Prices Dip In January, Annual Growth Slows Dramatically - February 17, 2023
- UK Retail Sales Unexpectedly Recover In January - February 17, 2023