Continuing to signal underlying weakness in the U.S. economy, the Conference Board released a report on Monday showing a modest decrease by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of December. The Conference Board said its leading economic index edged down by 0.1 percent in December after falling by 0.5 percent in November.
