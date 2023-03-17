The Conference Board released a report on Friday showing its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators declined for the eleventh consecutive month in February. The report said the leading economic index fell by 0.3 percent in February, matching the decrease seen in January. Economists had expected the index to dip by 0.2 percent.
