A report released by the Conference Board on Friday showed its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators fell by more than expected in the month of May. The Conference Board said its leading economic index decreased by 0.5 percent in May following a 0.6 percent decline in April. Economist had expected the index to dip by 0.3 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Leading Economic Index Falls More Than Expected In May - June 21, 2024
- U.S. Existing Home Sales Decrease Roughly In Line With Estimates In May - June 21, 2024
- UK Private Sector Grows At Slowest Pace In 7 Months - June 21, 2024