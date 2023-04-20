Suggesting worsening economic conditions ahead, the Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing a steep drop by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of March. The Conference Board said its leading economic index tumbled by 1.2 percent in March after falling by a revised 0.5 percent in February.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Leading Economic Index Slumps Much More Than Expected In March - April 20, 2023
- U.S. Existing Home Sales Pull Back More Than Expected In March - April 20, 2023
- Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Slumps To Nearly Three-Year Low In April - April 20, 2023