A report released by the Conference Board on Thursday showed its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators unexpectedly increased for the first time in two years in February. The Conference Board said its leading economic index inched up by 0.1 percent in February after falling by 0.4 percent in January. Economists had expected the index to decrease by 0.3 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Leading Economic Index Unexpectedly Increases For First Time In Two Years - March 21, 2024
- U.S. Existing Home Sales Unexpectedly Spike To Highest Level In A Year - March 21, 2024
- Philly Fed Index Edges Lower But Remains Positive In March - March 21, 2024