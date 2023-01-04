The Institute for Supply Management released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. manufacturing activity contracted at a slightly faster rate in the month of December. The ISM said its manufacturing PMI edged down to 48.4 in December from 49.0 in November, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index to slip to 48.5.
