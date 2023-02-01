Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for the third consecutive month in January, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report released on Wednesday. The ISM said its manufacturing PMI dipped to 47.4 in January from 48.4 in December, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 48.0.
