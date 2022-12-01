Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for the first time in over two years in the month of November, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday. The ISM said its manufacturing PMI slipped to 49.0 in November from 50.2 in October, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction.
