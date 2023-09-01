Indicating a slower pace of contraction, the Institute for Supply Management released a report on Friday showing an uptick by its reading on U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of August. The ISM said its manufacturing PMI rose to 47.6 in August from 46.4 in July, although a reading below 50 still indicates a contraction.
