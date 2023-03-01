A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday showed U.S. manufacturing activity contracted at a slightly slower rate in the month of February. The ISM said its manufacturing PMI inched up to 47.7 in February from 47.4 in January, although a reading below 50 still indicates a contraction.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Construction Spending Unexpectedly Edges Slightly Lower In January - March 1, 2023
- U.S. Manufacturing Index Indicates Slightly Slower Contraction In February - March 1, 2023
- Eurozone Manufacturing Activity Continues To Shrink - March 1, 2023