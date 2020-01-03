U.S. Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Drops To Ten-Year Low

Reflecting lingering concerns about global trade, the Institute for Supply Management released a report on Friday showing U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at a faster rate in the month of December. The ISM said its purchasing managers index slid to 47.2 in December from 48.1 in November, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction in manufacturing activity.
