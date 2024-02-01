A reading on U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly increased in the month of January but continues to indicate contraction, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday. The ISM said its manufacturing PMI rose to 49.1 in January from a downwardly revised 47.1 in December.
