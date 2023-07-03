Manufacturing activity in the U.S. unexpectedly contracted at a slightly faster rate in the month of June, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday. The ISM said its manufacturing PMI edged down to 46.0 in June from 46.9 in May, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction.
