The Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing a continued rebound in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of January, although the increase fell short of economist estimates. The report said new home sales climbed 1.5 percent to an annual rate of 661,000 in January after surging by 7.3 percent to a revised rate of 651,000 in December.
