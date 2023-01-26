New home sales in the U.S. increased for the third straight month in December, the Commerce Department revealed in a report released on Thursday. The report said new home sales surged by 2.3 percent to an annual rate of 616,000 in December after climbing by 0.7 percent to a downwardly revised rate of 602,000 in November.
