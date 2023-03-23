New home sales in the U.S. increased from a significantly downwardly revised level in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The report said new home sales climbed by 1.1 percent to an annual rate of 640,000 in February after jumping by 1.8 percent to a downwardly revised rate of 633,000 in January.
