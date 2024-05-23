After reporting a sharp increase in new home sales in the U.S. in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing new home sales pulled back by much more than expected in the month of April. The Commerce Department said new home sales plunged by 4.7 percent to an annual rate of 634,000 in April after surging by 5.4 percent to a revised rate of 665,000 in March.

Read Full Story