U.S. New Home Sales Pull Back To Two-Year Low In June

After reporting an unexpected rebound in U.S. new home sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing new home sales pullback by more than expected in the month of June. The report said new home sales plunged by 8.1 percent to an annual rate of 590,000 in June after jumping by 6.3 percent to a revised rate of 642,000 in May.
